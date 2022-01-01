Go
Toast

Phuc Yea

PHUC = Blessings, Prosperity & Good Fortune. So, come in and enjoy! Phuc Yea!

7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemongrass Chicken Bowl$16.00
Green Papaya Salad$12.00
Cha Gio$14.00
Classic Summer Roll$12.00
Chicken Pho$16.00
See full menu

Location

7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uptown 66

No reviews yet

Best tacos in Miami

Luna Pasta E Dolci

No reviews yet

Artisan Pasta Shop & Desserts
Luna Pasta e Dolci is an artisan fresh pasta shop where you can dine in or take out to enjoy at home! Our shop uses fresh ingredients and love to make the pasta as delicious and exquisite as possible. We offer a lunch and early dinner menu that includes fresh pasta dishes, a variety of empanadas, and gourmet pastries that are all made by our phenomenal chefs using only the finest Italian products. If you’d prefer to enjoy a meal at home you can purchase our fresh uncooked pasta along with our delicious sauces that are made fresh by us daily and you’ll be able to provide guest or family members a delightful meal!
We also offer wholesale for restaurants and catering for any kind of event.
Take Out -Eat In / Whole Sale - Retail

Doggi's Arepa Bar

No reviews yet

DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!

La Placita

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston