Phuc Yea
PHUC = Blessings, Prosperity & Good Fortune. So, come in and enjoy! Phuc Yea!
7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100
Popular Items
Location
7100 Biscayne Blvd Suite 100
Miami FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Uptown 66
Best tacos in Miami
Luna Pasta E Dolci
Artisan Pasta Shop & Desserts
Luna Pasta e Dolci is an artisan fresh pasta shop where you can dine in or take out to enjoy at home! Our shop uses fresh ingredients and love to make the pasta as delicious and exquisite as possible. We offer a lunch and early dinner menu that includes fresh pasta dishes, a variety of empanadas, and gourmet pastries that are all made by our phenomenal chefs using only the finest Italian products. If you’d prefer to enjoy a meal at home you can purchase our fresh uncooked pasta along with our delicious sauces that are made fresh by us daily and you’ll be able to provide guest or family members a delightful meal!
We also offer wholesale for restaurants and catering for any kind of event.
Take Out -Eat In / Whole Sale - Retail
Doggi's Arepa Bar
DON'T FORGET TO ORDER YOUR SIDE SAUCES!
La Placita
Come in and enjoy!