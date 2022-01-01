Go
Toast

Phuket Thai Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

21 Princess St • $$

Avg 4.2 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pork Dumping$7.00
Fried stuffed pork & vegetable served with ginger sauce.
Vegetarian Crispy Roll$6.00
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Steamed Pork Dumpling$7.00
Steamed stuffed pork & vegetable served with ginger sauce.
Chicken Satay$8.00
Grilled chicken on skewers served with a cucumber sauce and peanut sauce
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep-fried wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese, crab and seasonings and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crazy Noodle
Fresh wide rice noodles with egg, red pepper, onion, string bean, broccoli, carrot and basil leave in hot chili sauce.
Coco Shrimp$8.00
Whole shrimp Crusted with coconut flakes, deep fried
until golden brown served with sweet & sour sauce.
Scallion Pancakes$6.00
Crispy vegetarian pancake served with ginger sauce.
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles with egg, carrots and broccoli in light brown sauce.
( Not Spicy )
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish with Ground peanuts, egg, bean sprouts and scallions. The best Pad Thai in North Shore area. ( Not Spicy )
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

21 Princess St

Wakefield MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tonno

No reviews yet

Coastal Italian Seafood, Homemade Pasta, Carne Dishes, and a casual, lively atmosphere blend together to create something special. Come in and enjoy!

Early Harvest Diner

No reviews yet

Fresh and local is best

CHARM THAI BISTRO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! The Simple of Charm Thai

Creations Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving specialty coffee drinks and breakfast!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston