Go
Toast

Pi LA

Los Angeles Style Pizza!

124 W. 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped & Lowered Salad - w/ Genoa Salami$13.00
shaved greens, fennel, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini,
tomatoes, provolone, italian dressing, genoa salami
GTX Muscle Car$21.00
cupped pepperoni, fennel pollen sausage, fresh mozz, roasted red onions
Impala Low Rider$21.00
mole chicken, roasted pumpkin, oaxacan melting cheese, rajas con crema
Firebird Seoul Kitchen$21.00
smoked and roasted k-town spiced pork belly, shiitake mushroom, kimchi-tomato sauce, asian pear
J Gold's Ram$21.00
spicy smoked-fried chicken, frank's buffalo sauce, roasted poblanos & grilled onions, ranch sauce
Wolfie's Packard$24.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, creme fraiche, cherry tomatoes, dill & chives
Just Kid'n$18.00
mozzarella, fontina, jack & provolone, béchamel sauce
Galaxie$20.00
baba ganoush, hummus, muhammara, mediterranean veggies
Lil' Red Corvette$18.00
chunky tomato sauce, oven sweetened cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil
the Love Bug$20.00
potato gratin, truffle infused gruyere cheese sauce, jambon ham snow, onion confit
See full menu

Location

124 W. 4th Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:30 pm - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday12:30 pm - 2:30 am
Friday12:30 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Regent

No reviews yet

wake and late

No reviews yet

Breakfast burritos made with high-quality ingredients in a service-oriented environment

Firenza Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza Like Never Before

Vespaio

No reviews yet

Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston