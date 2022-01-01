Go
Toast

Pi Pizzeria

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

910 F Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Kirkwood$24.95
Oven-Blazed Wings$14.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing.
Large Deep Dish$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
$3.14 PROMO PIZZA - LIMIT 1 PER ORDER$3.14
SPECIAL PROMO ONLY AVAILABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF ANY FULL PRICED PIZZA. Please choose ANY menu-priced pizza BEFORE adding this to your cart. Thank you!
Green Greek
chopped romaine, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata, banana pepper, feta, green goddess.
Small Thin Crust$15.45
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Large South Side Classico$24.95
Small Deep Dish$15.45
9 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Large Thin Crust$18.95
16 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Bada Bing$9.95
greens, almonds, dried bing cherry, gorgonzola, raspberry vin.
See full menu

Location

910 F Street NW

Washington DC DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

China Chilcano

No reviews yet

China Chilcano welcomes you to discover José and team’s unique take on contemporary Peruvian cuisine, an intriguing amalgam of authentic and innovative dishes that are, in a word, unforgettable. Bold flavors, heady aromas and the buzz of excited diners take you on a sensorial journey that is anything but everyday.

Chaia

No reviews yet

An unconventional taco shop

Farmbird

No reviews yet

Farmbird - Penn Quarter - 860 E St NW

Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 04.21.22 @ 5:45pm

No reviews yet

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston