Pi Pizzeria

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust pizza + Craft beer, cocktails & wines.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.

610 Washington Avenue St

Popular Items

12" Thin Crust$15.45
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Large South Side Classico$24.95
9" Deep Dish Cornmeal$15.45
9 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Kale-Ifornication - Large$9.95
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Large Maplewood$25.95
Large Kirkwood$24.95
Location

St Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
