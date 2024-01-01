Go
  • Home
  • /
  • PI•RHO Grill - Kanata - 451 Hazeldean Road
A map showing the location of PI•RHO Grill - Kanata - 451 Hazeldean RoadView gallery

PI•RHO Grill - Kanata - 451 Hazeldean Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

451 Hazeldean Road

Kanata, CN K2L 1V1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

451 Hazeldean Road, Kanata CN K2L 1V1

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dao Cafe - 1558 Merivale Road
orange starNo Reviews
1558 Merivale Road Ottawa, CN K2G 3J9
View restaurantnext
strEATS - Kanata -
orange starNo Reviews
484 Hazeldean Rd Ottawa, CN K2L 1V4
View restaurantnext
Raahi Indian Dhaba - 782 Eagleson Road
orange starNo Reviews
782 Eagleson Road Ottawa, CN K2M 1H8
View restaurantnext
Persis Grill-Bells Corner - 360 Moodie Drive
orange starNo Reviews
360 Moodie Drive Ottawa, CN K2H 8G3
View restaurantnext
AAHAR The Taste of India- Churchill - 727 Churchill Avenue North
orange starNo Reviews
727 Churchill Avenue North Ottawa, CN K1Z 5G7
View restaurantnext
House of Georgie - 211 Gilmour Street unit A
orange starNo Reviews
211 Gilmour Street unit A Ottawa, CN K2P 0N9
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PI•RHO Grill - Kanata - 451 Hazeldean Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston