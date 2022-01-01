Go
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

Pi-Rico
Pizza + Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas

9900 Manchester

Popular Items

South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion.
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
BLT$8.45
chopped romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parmesan, peppercorn ranch
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Classic Smash Burger$10.95
two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, potato bun. served w/ fries.
CYO Thin Crust$15.45
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese.  Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Bada Bing$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
CYO Deep Dish$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature deep sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Location

9900 Manchester

St Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
