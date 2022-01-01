Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi-Rico
Pizza + Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas
9900 Manchester
Popular Items
Location
9900 Manchester
St Louis MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Pi-Rico
Pizza +Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas
Amighetti's
Full menu and market available for curbside or delivery!
Katie's Pizza Frozen
Come in and enjoy!
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
St. Louis’ favorite Mexican restaurant since 1968!
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1968 by Mexican-born restaurateur Norberto Rodriguez with the goal of introducing authentic Mexican cuisine to the greater St. Louis area. The restaurant was an immediate success and to satisfy growing customer demand, our current location on Manchester Road in Rock Hill was founded in 1977 in one of the area’s most historic buildings which dates all the way back to the 1860’s.