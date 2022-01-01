Go
Toast

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

Pi-Rico
Pizza +Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas

9900 Manchester Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Thin Crust$13.95
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Bada Bing$8.45
mixed greens, almonds, dried bing cherries, gorgonzola, raspberry vinaigrette
Chips & Dip$5.95
corn tortilla chips & your choice of one of our queso dips, guac, or a trio of our signature salsas.
Rico Taco (Crunchy)$3.25
crunchy hard taco shell, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, pickled corn, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo.
GRINGO Taco (Classic HARD Shell)$3.25
Classic hard tortilla, gringo ground beef, chopped romaine, jack cheese, chipotle crema, pico de gallo on crispy corn tortilla.
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Classic Smash Burger$9.95
two beef patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, potato bun. served w/ fries.
CYO Deep Dish$15.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
BLT$8.45
chopped romaine, red onion, banana pepper, bacon, tomato, parmesan, peppercorn ranch
Fish Taco$5.25
flour tortilla, taco slaw, fried fish, balsalmic glaze, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija, cilantro.
See full menu

Location

9900 Manchester Road

Glendale MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

No reviews yet

Pi-Rico
Pizza + Tacos + Burgers + Margaritas

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

St. Louis’ favorite Mexican restaurant since 1968!
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1968 by Mexican-born restaurateur Norberto Rodriguez with the goal of introducing authentic Mexican cuisine to the greater St. Louis area. The restaurant was an immediate success and to satisfy growing customer demand, our current location on Manchester Road in Rock Hill was founded in 1977 in one of the area’s most historic buildings which dates all the way back to the 1860’s.

Amighetti's

No reviews yet

Full menu and market available for curbside or delivery!

Katie's Pizza Frozen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston