Piacquadio's Italian Restaurant & Lounge & Lounge
Taste what you've been missing
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd.
Location
300 Mt Lebanon Blvd.
Castle Shannon PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willow Station
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Since opening back in 1976, The Saloon has been the place to be for a fun time with familiar faces. As your local neighborhood bar, we’re serving up 30 rotating craft beers and full bar menu to our Pittsburgh friends, which features everything from snacks and sandwiches to wings, pizzas, burgers, and a whole lot more. So join us for a cold brew and bite to eat any day of the week -- we’re always happy to see you again here at The Saloon