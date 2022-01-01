Go
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR

Mediterranean and European restaurant located in historic downtown Grapevine, TX, Piaf is French for the charming sparrow who sings with passion for the friends he's met around the world. Sister restaurant in Grapevine to Main Streets’ Chez Fabien, we have created Piaf out of our love for the Grapevine community and a passion for unrivaled fare from around the world. We invite you into our kitchen for a drink, a delicious entree, a story, and good company.

129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051

Hummus$11.00
Chickpea Purée, Tahini, Lemon, EVOO, Served with Crudités and Soft Pita.
Greek Salad$13.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Green Bell Peppers, Greek Feta Cheese, Greek EVOO, Kalamata Olives, Oregano
Burrata Salad$16.00
Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Beet, Mustard Aioli, Micro Greens
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Pomegranate Reduction, Mixed Nuts
Margherita Flatbread$12.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Moroccan Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread$15.00
Boursin Fig Spread, Goat Cheese, Chili Infused Honey
Fattoush Salad$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Onion, Green Pepper, Radish, Toasted Pistachio, Pita Chips, Lemon Vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Served with Brioche Croutons
Falafel$9.00
Traditional Chickpea Fritters, Tahini Sauce, Served with Pita
Baba Ghanoush$10.00
Fire-roasted Eggplant, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pita Chips
GRAPEVINE TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
