PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR

Mediterranean and European restaurant located in historic downtown Grapevine, TX, Piaf is French for the charming sparrow who sings with passion for the friends he's met around the world. Sister restaurant in Grapevine to Main Streets’ Chez Fabien, we have created Piaf out of our love for the Grapevine community and a passion for unrivaled fare from around the world. We invite you into our kitchen for a drink, a delicious entree, a story, and good company.

129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051

Popular Items

Greek Salad$13.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Green Bell Peppers, Greek Feta Cheese, Greek EVOO, Kalamata Olives, Oregano
Tacos De Salmon$15.00
Pan-Seared Salmon, Cole Slaw, Corn Tortilla, Served with Spicy Aioli
Harissa Lamb Burger$16.00
Free Range Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Goat Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Brioche Bun
Shish Taouk$18.00
Marinated Chicken Skewers, Red Pepper Sauce, Served with TOUM, Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Saffron Rice
Margherita Flatbread$12.00
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Moroccan Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella
Lobster Bisque$10.00
Served with Brioche Croutons
Wagyu Burger$18.00
Boursin Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Rose Water Crème Brûlée$7.00
Rose water infused Crème Brûlée
Wild Mushroom Flatbread$14.00
Boursin Cheese, Feta, Leek, Artichoke
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Balsamic Glaze, Herb Yogurt Vinaigrette, Pistachios
Location

129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051

GRAPEVINE TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
