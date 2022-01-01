Go
Piano Bar & Steak House

At Piano Bar and Steakhouse, we are here to make sure all your dining needs are met. We have a full bar, friendly staff, and the small hometown owners who go above and beyond to meet your expectations every time you walk through the door.

1700 W Cameron

Popular Items

12 Oz Ribeye$32.00
Creamy Tomato Basil Chicken$16.00
Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Fried Catfish$15.00
Extra Ranch$0.50
Shrimp Skewer$6.00
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$8.99
Shrimp Brochette (4)$10.99
Steak Fingers$15.00
16 Oz Ribeye$35.00
Location

1700 W Cameron

Rockdale TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
