Piatti Restaurant
Authentic Italian Cuisine
Soul-Satisfying, Heartfelt Cooking
2182 Avenida De La Playa
Location
2182 Avenida De La Playa
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dough Momma Pizzeria
Serving up the best quality pizzas, wings, salads, and garlic knots in La Jolla. Why not wash everything down with a few of our 12 beers on tap? Dough Momma, where 2 best friends meet everyday....Pizza meets Beer!! Come by and you'll see why 'Momma LIkey'!
Barbarella Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Shore Rider
Just 250 steps from the water, Shore Rider is located on the famous La Jolla Shores, Avenida De La Playa. Come as you are right from the beach to our casual and fun patio for a relaxed experience including great music, easy and approachable food, thoughtful specialty cocktails, and the coldest beer in town!
Sandpiper
Trey Foshee's Galaxy Cantina & Grill is a celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico, where you'll find simple foods done well. A casual Mexican restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, we grind our own masa from non-GMO heirloom corn to make our tortillas, because we take the quality of our ingredients seriously. Our lunch menu is an interpretation of Mexican street food, with an emphasis on seafood and tacos, and our dinner menu has additional Mexican family style offerings. We offer a full bar specializing in agave spirits, margaritas and regional beers from San Diego and south of the border, including our Galaxy Corn Lager made locally just for us by Benchmark Brewing. If you're in the La Jolla Shores neighborhood, we invite you to come join the fun. A 4% surcharge will be added to each bill to help
cover increasing operations and labor costs.