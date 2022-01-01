Go
Piatti

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway

Popular Items

Rigatoni$22.00
bolognese, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Little gem lettuce$15.00
toasted walnuts, apple, gorgonzola,
red onion, oregano vinaigrette
Eggplant parm fries$14.00
alabrian chili aioli, marinara dip
Herb campanelle$23.00
mushrooms, soffritto, kale, oregano, walnuts, pecorino
Caesar$14.00
parmesan, croutons, garlic-anchovy dressing
Chopped salad$15.00
salami, chickpeas, carrots, cauliflower,
peppers, olives, provolone, red wine vinaigrette
White bean & kale soup$9.00
parmesan crisp, tomato, lemon oil
Pappardelle$24.00
braised beef ragu, pecorino
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
capers, anchovy, lemon, mint
Margherita pizza$19.00
mozzarella,basil, olive oil, tomato
625 Redwood Highway

Mill Valley CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Oren's Hummus

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients (many of them local). Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas.

B Star | SF2BAY

Burma Superstar’s sister restaurant, B Star’s menu was created with the goal of making delicious, healthy, and wholesome Asian food. While B Star’s menu also incorporates Burmese flavors, its chefs take influence from other Asian cuisines, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, and Filipino, as well as classic Californian cuisine.
Owner Joycelyn Lee opened B Star as a way to expand on Burma Superstar. “We wanted to give each ourselves a space to experiment with different types of cuisines,” Lee says. “B Star has been a way to move with what we’ve been interested in and with what resonates with us.”

Pizza Antica

