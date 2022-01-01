Go
Toast

Piattini

Piattini means “small dish” in Italian and our menu of small plates allow you to sample a variety of different tastes.

226 Newbury Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FUSILLI PESTO$20.00
Homemade fusilli pasta, fresh basil pesto, wild mushrooms
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
CAESAR REGULAR$12.00
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, shaved grana, parmesan crostini
CAULIWOW PIATTINI$12.00
Romaine, roasted cauliflower, corn, tomatoes, basil, cucumber, scallions, goat cheese, honey cilantro vinaigrette
PIATTINI PANINI$14.00
Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, basil pesto. Served on a fresh Ciabatta bread.
CIDER BRINED PORK TENDERLOIN$26.00
Roasted acorn squash, sautéed spinach, apple salad, cider demi
CHEESE PIZZA$14.00
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS X$15.00
Homemade beef and pork meatballs with Pomodoro sauce
BOLOGNESE$25.00
Homemade fusilli, classic Italian meat ragout
See full menu

Location

226 Newbury Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flour Bakery Dalton St

No reviews yet

Make life sweeter, eat dessert first!

Eva

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bailey & Sage- Copley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Artisan Sandwiches, Creative Chopped Salads and Inspired Wok Bowls

Buttermilk & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Nationally recognized chef Jason Santos’ Buttermilk and Bourbon delivers Southern hospitality to guests in the heart of the Back Bay.
Drawing on the South’s trademark charm, the restaurant offers a vibrant, cozy atmosphere with an innovative American menu featuring Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane and Citrus & Salt, channels his love of New Orleans and all things Southern to transport guests to the Bayou by way of Buttermilk & Bourbon.
Guests can enjoy pork belly cracklings; BBQ Shrimp; house-made biscuits; oyster chowder; crispy boudin; and house-fried chicken served either Southern-style, Nashville-style, or with sweet and spicy or white BBQ sauce. An oyster bar will also serve up a variety of local oysters as well as peel & eat shrimp. Buttermilk and Bourbon serves up hurricanes-on-tap, large-batch cocktails, and a selection of bourbon-based drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston