Piazza D'Angelo

Named after the restaurant's location right on the piazza of downtown Mill Valley, Piazza D'Angelo is an ode to Southern Italian trattorias - family owned, rustic neighborhood restaurants that serve fresh, unassuming, locally-sourced delicious food.

PIZZA • PASTA

22 Miller Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortelloni della Casa$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
Margherita$17.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Pizza Broccolini$19.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, broccolini, sliced garlic, shallots, pecorino cheese, chili flakes
Conchiglie Alla Contadina$20.00
House made shell pasta with sautéed chicken, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, chili flakes, pecorino cheese
Pizza Salsiccia$20.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, tomato sauce, spicy Calabrese sausage, cherry tomatoes
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$21.00
Spaghetti, beef and pork ragù
Salmone$31.00
Pistachio crusted Atlantic salmon, yellow corn, mushrooms, and peas, beet puree, saffron citrus vinaigrette
Cesare$13.00
Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing
Fettuccine Funghi Verde$21.00
House made spinach fettuccine, mushrooms, cherry tomato confit, asparagus, tartufata, white wine
Insalata Di Fagioli$13.00
(gf) Baby lettuce, fennel, butter beans, walnuts, shaved grana padano cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22 Miller Ave.

Mill Valley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boo Koo

The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley with lauded Executive Chef Rick Hackett (Bocanova, Florio) cooking exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu. The bar program led by Joshua Fernandez showcases an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 50-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.

Bootjack Wood Fired

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

