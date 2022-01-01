Go
Toast

Pica Taco

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1629 Columbia Rd NW • $

Avg 3.6 (145 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1629 Columbia Rd NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ellē

No reviews yet

Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar

Federalist Pig

No reviews yet

American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.

Martha Dear

No reviews yet

Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.

Bombay Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston