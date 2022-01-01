Pica Taco
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
1629 Columbia Rd NW • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ellē
Cafe/Bakery/Restaurant/Bar
Federalist Pig
American Regional Barbecue emphasizing fresh ingredients, curated sandwiches, specialty sides, and sauces influenced by soul food and different regions in the states, while taking inspiration from great grilling cultures from around the world, using different woods, rubs and cooking techniques. The menu will change based on seasonality and experimentation.
Martha Dear
Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.
Bombay Street Food
Come in and enjoy!