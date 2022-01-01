Go
Toast

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

6501 Castor Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

6501 Castor Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

On Charcoal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Taste of Brazil

No reviews yet

An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!

Rolling Thunder Skating Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston