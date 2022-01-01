Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
6501 Castor Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6501 Castor Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
On Charcoal
Come in and enjoy!
Soulfedphilly Lounging By The Sea
Come in and enjoy!!
The Taste of Brazil
An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!
Rolling Thunder Skating Center
Come in and enjoy!