Go
Toast

Pica's Pub & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10 Ayers Village Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Video Valet Burger$14.00
Our 8oz chuck shortrib burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Greek Salad$9.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamatta olives, pepperoncinis and feta
Stuffed Meatball Sub$13.00
Our house meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese stuffed inside a hollowed out tripoli stick
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Homemade Dip served with pita chips
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
Three cheese blend with smoked brisket and sauteed onions on texas toast
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Bacon Onion Jamburger$16.00
Our house burger with a sweet and tangy homemade bacon onion jam, swiss cheese, onion strings drizzled with honey chipotle sauce served with a side
KB's Pulled Pork$14.00
House smoked pulled pork, our homemade BBQ sauce and cole slaw on a tripoli roll
Chicken Barb$12.00
Braised pulled chicken, iceberg and mayo on a tripoli roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade ranch dressing on a wrap served with a side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10 Ayers Village Rd

Methuen MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Royal Cutlets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Phoenician Restaurant

No reviews yet

Middle Eastern/American Restaurant specializing in traditional Lebanese cuisine along with Steaks, Seafood, and other American favorites.

The Colosseum Restaurant

No reviews yet

Why go to Italy for an Italian meal when a real Italian Restaurant is here?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston