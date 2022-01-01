Sellers Buick GMC

Go
Picasso café is a family owned and operated business. We understand that our livelihood and success depends on making sure our customers are completely satisfied at each and every visit. To ensure customer satisfaction, we make our special recipe tuna, chicken and egg salads from scratch every day using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our deli sandwiches are made with the highest quality meats and are served on breads baked fresh everyday. From our delicious soups to our garden fresh salads to our one of a kind sandwiches; our goal is to make the best meals you’ll ever eat!!

Popular Items

Maurice Salad
Mixed Greens | Ham | Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Tomato | Sweet Pickle | Egg | Maurice Dressing
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
#8 | Pablo's Patty Melt
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Onions | Thousand Island Dressing | Rye Bread
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
Tater Tots

Location

38000 Grand River Ave.

Farmington MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
