University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center
Come in and enjoy!
400 Mill Street
Popular Items
Location
400 Mill Street
Flint MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Eberson
Craft Beverages - Vintage Arcade
Xolo
Latin Street Food & Tequila Bar
Blackstone's Smokehouse
We are very passionate about our food and service! Come in to try our new smokehouse menu. You will love our fresh look and great food!
University of Michigan William S. White Building
Come in and enjoy!