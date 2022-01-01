Go
Toast

University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center

Come in and enjoy!

400 Mill Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat
English Muffin or Bagel | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Egg | Choice of Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
#2 | Picasso Classic Cheeseburger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Two Slices of American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Tater Tots
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables

Location

400 Mill Street

Flint MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Eberson

No reviews yet

Craft Beverages - Vintage Arcade

Xolo

No reviews yet

Latin Street Food & Tequila Bar

Blackstone's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We are very passionate about our food and service! Come in to try our new smokehouse menu. You will love our fresh look and great food!

University of Michigan William S. White Building

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston