Picasso Deli

Due to distribution issues, we are currently out of Turkey.

Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
Half It Your Way$11.99
Turkey Club
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast
Pollock's Pesto Turkey
Turkey | Provolone Cheese | Roasted Red Peppers | Tomato | Pesto | Grilled Focaccia Bread
Raphael's Italian Renaissance
Ham | Salami | Pepperoni | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Banana Pepper | Italian Dressing | Grilled Ciabatta Bread
Da Vinci's Bacon Turkey
Turkey | Bacon | Provolone Cheese | Tomato | Mayo | Grilled Sourdough Bread
Jerry's Reuben
Turkey | Swiss Cheese | Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Grilled Rye Bread
Skipjack Tuna Salad
Skipjack Tuna | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Dijon Dressing | Multi-Grain Bread
Picasso's Turkey Abstract
Turkey | Lite Cream Cheese | Cranberry Sauce | Lettuce | Tomato | Sprouts | Creamy Horseradish | Grilled Multi-Grain Bread
Two Way's Reuben
Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Choice of Sauerkraut or Coleslaw | Thousand Island Dressing | Grilled Rye Bread
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

39915 Grand River Ave

Novi MI

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
