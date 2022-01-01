Piccalilli
A funky corner spot with lush patio, spirit forward cocktails, and bright Cali-Asian dishes with influences from the Low County.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
3850 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3850 Main St
Culver City CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Primal Kitchen
At Primal Kitchen, our mission is to bring uncompromisingly delicious, high quality, nutrient-dense foods to cities everywhere, in a way that is environmentally sustainable. We stay true to the clean eating lifestyle and are committed to providing the best tasting food coupled with great customer service and an inviting atmosphere to people who inspire to live awesome!
Simonette
Simonette is an all-day café, bar, and bistro inspired by the traditions of classic French neighborhood cafés.
Upper Crust - Culver City
Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Beverly Hills!
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (310) 504-5056
Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps
Fresh, hot bagels made on site with a classic selection of spreads, salads and hot toppings