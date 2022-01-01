Go
Piccalilli

A funky corner spot with lush patio, spirit forward cocktails, and bright Cali-Asian dishes with influences from the Low County.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3850 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (857 reviews)

Popular Items

Tall boy beer sampler (4pk)$22.00
Super Bowl Box$56.00
THE WORKS
Nam prik wings 6pcs
Hot Thai chicken tenders 6pcs
Crispy potato wedges 8pcs
Lemongrass pork skewers 4pcs
Thai herb market salad
Dippers
Sambal aioli
Thai bird chili hot sauce
Red curry vinegar
Tangy tamarind chili salt
Nam prik
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3850 Main St

Culver City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
