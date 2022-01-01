Go
Piccante

Homemade Italian food. Homemade pasta, bread, risotto, panini, burgers & entree!

7214 3rd Ave Ste A

Popular Items

Special meat
Pan seared fillet mignon with mushrooms & red wine sauce
Served with sautéed string & mashed potatoes
Fried calamari$13.95
Fried calamari with spicy marinara sauce
Apple salad$10.95
Baby arugula, apple, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese
Carne e formaggio$14.95
Selection of 3 Italian meats & 2 cheeses with roasted red peppers
Chicken marsala$19.95
Pan seared chicken breast with marsala wine sauce, served with roasted potatoes
Pescattore risotto$17.95
salmon, scallops, shrimp and calamari risotto with saffron
Location

7214 3rd Ave Ste A

Brooklyn NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
