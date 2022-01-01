Nonna Picci
Wood Fire Pizzeria slanging great drinks and food. Family atmosphere along with great outdoor seating & bar
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
807 S Main St • $$
807 S Main St
Statesboro GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
