Nonna Picci

Wood Fire Pizzeria slanging great drinks and food. Family atmosphere along with great outdoor seating & bar

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

807 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (805 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Carnivore$16.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Capicola and Bacon with House Blend Mozzarella and Marinara
Garlic Bread Bites$4.95
Topped with fresh herbs and served with marinara
14" Cheese/Build your own$12.00
Marinara, House Blend Cheese
14" Pepperoni$16.00
Loaded with cupped pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara
10" KOA$7.00
Prosciutto, pineapple, bacon, mozzarella, marinara
14” Supreme$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onion and black olives with mozzarella and marinara
10" Cheese/Build your own$6.00
House Salad$4.95
Mixed greens, Roma tomato and cucumber; served with choice of dressing
10" Pepperoni$8.00
Loaded with cupped pepperoni, mozzarella , marinara
Homemade Meatballs$6.95
House marinara, mozzarella and oven baked crostini
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

807 S Main St

Statesboro GA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

