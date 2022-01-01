Go
Toast

Piccino Restaurant

We are forever in pursuit of perfecting simplicity , we are Ital-Med inspired, Bay Area grown. We welcome everyone into our home Piccino.

1001 Minnesota st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tuscan Focaccia$6.00
house-made bread, rosemary & olive oil.
Roasted Beets$15.00
snap pea, taleeka cheese crema, dill, pea tendrils
Seeded Crackers$5.00
house-made crackers, nigella, poppyseed, sesame seed
Olives$6.00
marinated castelvetrano olives
PIZZA Funghi$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
Burrata$24.00
roasted asparagus, spring onion, sunflower seed, bottarga
Spring Minestrone$12.00
green garlic, english pea, red potato, lovage
Petite Greens$15.00
red radish, pecorino toscano, almond, honey-mustard vinaigrette
PIZZA Salsiccia$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
Polpette FULL$20.00
Pork & Beef meatballs (7pieces), crushed tomato, parmesan. ~Contains Gluten, Dairy.
We recommend adding an order of Focacia
See full menu

Location

1001 Minnesota st

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moto Mio Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Moto Mio Pizzeria is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, the need for speed, and love of all things square keep our taste buds joyfully racing down the straightaways, and delivering the finest Detroit-style pizza this side of the Great Lakes to your doorstep.

Moshi Moshi

No reviews yet

Japanese sushi and grill with an emphasis on whisky that has been serving the Dogpatch in San Francisco for over 30 years.
Dinner Monday-Saturday, 5:00PM - 8:30PM last seating, 9:00PM closing.

Just For You Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rocketbird

No reviews yet

Rocketbird is born from the notion that quality ingredients, exceptionally delicious preparations, and the need for speed keep our taste buds joyfully circling the globe and delivering the finest fried chicken sandwiches on the planet to your doorstep.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston