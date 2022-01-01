Go
PICCO

Pizza & Ice Cream Company.

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

513 Tremont Street • $$

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)

Popular Items

Hand Packed Pint$8.40
SM Cheese$13.00
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
Roasted Broccoli$6.50
green goddess & lemon zest
LG Cheese$21.50
**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!
LG Pepperoni$24.50
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
SM Pepperoni$15.00
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
Caesar$12.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza$24.50
want a ½ Alsatian ½ Margarita or another specialty pizza? This is what you're looking for!
Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings$8.00
Blue Cheese Dressing
Arugula$9.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

513 Tremont Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
