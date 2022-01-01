Go
Piccola Bussola (631) 692-6300

When you're in the mood for good times and great cuisine, Piccola Bussola is the place to be. Our restaurant is located in one of the area's most pleasant settings and is known for its delightful staff and superb cuisine. The menu at Piccola Bussola Ristorante features a wide array of great selections, made from only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, with something sure to please every member of your group. Piccola Bussola Ristorante is a family style restaurant and has established itself as one of the area's favorite culinary destinations, sure to offer you a pleasant and unique dining experience every time you visit. Please stop in soon!
No matter what the occasion calls for or your appetite demands, the friendly staff at Piccola Bussola Ristorante promises to make your next dining experience truly unforgettable.

970 W. Jericho Tpke.

Baked Clams
"Oreganato Style" topped with seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese
Cheesecake$8.00
Escarole & Bean Soup
Marinara
Italian plum tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & fresh basil
Matriciana
Tomato sauce with bacon & onions
Cannoli$8.00
Stracciatella Soup
Spinach, egg drop, parmesan cheese
Garlic & Oil
Pasta & Meatballs
Spinach & Shrimp Oreganata
pasta topped with shrimp oreganata, spinach, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, garlic & oil
970 W. Jericho Tpke.

Huntington NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
