Go
Toast

Piccoli Trattoria

Homemade pastas and seasonal fare prepared the old-fashioned way.

PASTA • SALADS

522 6th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Calabrese$18.00
Black spaghetti with shrimp, chorizo and spicy calabrian tomato sauc
Spicy Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$9.00
Spicy sauteed broccoli rabe with Calabrian chili
Mela$13.00
Baby Arugula, apples, toasted hazelnuts and Gorgonzola
Mountain Aged (Lombardy)
Fettuccine Cacio e Funghi$18.00
Egg fettuccine with wild mushrooms, light cream sauce & pecorino Romano
Rigatoni “alla Norma”$17.00
Rigatoni with eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh basil & fior di latte Mozzarell
Bolognese della Nonna$18.00
Rigatoni with Grandma's Bolognese sauce
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Pecoraio$13.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, marcona almonds, pecorino Romano &
citrus dressing
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Caramelized Brussels sprouts with crispy pancetta 7
Pappardelle$18.00
Egg pappardelle with honey-braised short rib rag
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

522 6th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Salumi

No reviews yet

Inspired by Italy. driven by quality

Soho Square Pizza

No reviews yet

We make old-world, brick oven style pizza using simple, high end ingredients. We only use fresh mozz made in-house daily.

Crosta Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Crispy Neapolitan style pizza and Burgers

Bar Crudo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston