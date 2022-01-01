Toscana
One of Wilmington's favorite neighborhood destination restaurants featuring creative hand-made Italian cuisine: brick oven pizzette, hand-rolled pastas, super fresh salads.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
1412 N Dupont Street • $$
Location
1412 N Dupont Street
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
