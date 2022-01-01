Go
One of Wilmington's favorite neighborhood destination restaurants featuring creative hand-made Italian cuisine: brick oven pizzette, hand-rolled pastas, super fresh salads.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

1412 N Dupont Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesare$6.00
Classic romaine salad with garlic and anchovy dressing with croutons and grated grana padano.
Tortellini$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Family Tortellini$54.00
ample for 4-6 people
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Mixed Greens$5.25
Mesclun greens with tomatoes and roasted shallot/ balsamic dressing.
Capellini al Pomodoro$13.00
angel hair pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce with roasted garlic and fresh basil
Ravioli alla Melanzane$14.00
Hand-rolled pasta filled with grilled eggplant and ricotta ravioli, mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted garlic, spinach, extra virgin olive oil
Spinach and Beets$9.75
Tender local spinach, tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Holiday Feast$180.00
Serves 4. Order by 12/20, pick up from 12pm to 6pm on 12/24.
SIDES INCLUDED:
*Spinach and pomegranate salad with goat cheese, red onion and toasted pistachios
*parmesan mashed potatoes
*Roasted broccoli and cauliflower
*Snowflake rolls
Kitchen$11.50
Mixed greens, chicken, grilled vegetables, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella, parmesan, hard boiled egg, prosciutto, crispy unions, roasted shallot vinaigrette. Our family's favorite!
Margherita$12.00
Classic tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Location

1412 N Dupont Street

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
