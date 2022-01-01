Go
Piccolina

Translating to “little one” in Italian, Piccolina is the sophomore restaurant from award-winning Washington DC Chef and Owner Amy Brandwein. The all-day café located across the alley from Brandwein’s Centrolina in CityCenterDC features a menu cooked over wood fire, alongside a variety of freshly baked breads inspired by the chef’s travels through Italy. Piccolina offers counter service for dining in and a selection of premade items to go, such as Brandwein’s famed eggplant lasagna. The bright and cozy space, with an open view of the wood-fired oven, invites guests to enjoy a casual meal inspired by the flavors of Italy.

963 Palmer Alley NW

Popular Items

Porchetta Panuzzo$16.00
roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde & provolone on wood-fired flatbread
Ham & Gruyere Sandwich$12.00
Italian ham, gruyere, mustard and butter on house-made baguette.
Iced Tea 16 oz$3.00
Scacce$16.00
sicilian rolled and baked savory dough, filled with fennel sausage, broccoli raab, caciocavallo, mozzarella
Polletto$18.00
charred chicken & escarole salad,
parmigiano, lemon & olive oil
Eggplant Parmesan$18.00
ten layers of sliced eggplant, mozzarella, tomato & basil
Egg on Brioche$10.00
Location

963 Palmer Alley NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
