Piccolina
Translating to “little one” in Italian, Piccolina is the sophomore restaurant from award-winning Washington DC Chef and Owner Amy Brandwein. The all-day café located across the alley from Brandwein’s Centrolina in CityCenterDC features a menu cooked over wood fire, alongside a variety of freshly baked breads inspired by the chef’s travels through Italy. Piccolina offers counter service for dining in and a selection of premade items to go, such as Brandwein’s famed eggplant lasagna. The bright and cozy space, with an open view of the wood-fired oven, invites guests to enjoy a casual meal inspired by the flavors of Italy.
963 Palmer Alley NW
Popular Items
Location
963 Palmer Alley NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
