Go
Toast

Piccolo Santa Monica

Reviving and old Westside favorite! Chef Antonio Mure is back at it with Piccolo.

PASTA

2127 Lincoln Blvd • $$

Avg 5 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Linguini Mare e Monti$23.00
Home made Black Ink Linguini served with Shrimp, Porcini Mushrooms in a light Spicy Tomato Sauce
Tagliata di Manzo al Rosmarino$36.00
12 oz Grilled Culotte, Sliced with Argula, Shaved Parmesan in a Rosemary Dressing
Gnocchetti Verdi all Bolognese$21.00
Home made Spinach & Ricotta Cheese Gnocchi served with a Bolognese Sauce
Calamari Grigliati$17.00
Grilled Calamari served on a bed of Roasted Garlic with braised Swiss Chard.
Tagliatelle al Ragu d'Anatra$21.00
Home made Black Pepper Tagliatelle with a Duck Ragu
Cassunzei all"Ampezzana$21.00
Home made Ravioli filled with Red Beets, Poppy Seed served with Brown Butter & Sage
Jamon Serrano con Pere$18.00
Sliced Jamon Serrano served with a Tricolor salad, Red Wine Poached Pears & Burrata Cheese
Lattuga, Alici e Frico di Parnasiano$14.00
A Caesar Salad with Romaine Hearts, Anchovies & Parmesan Chips with a home made Caesar Dressing
Tortelloni di Patate e Fichi$21.00
Home made Potato and Fig Tortelli served on a bed of Parmesan fondue with Brown Butter and Sage
Capesante Pancetta e Scarola$19.00
Pan Seared Scallops wrapped in Pancetta, served with braised Escarole in a Pomegranate Reduction
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2127 Lincoln Blvd

Santa Monica CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milo SRO

No reviews yet

We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!

Stella Barra

No reviews yet

Stella Barra

Casa Martin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chez Jay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston