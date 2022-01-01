Piccolo Santa Monica
Reviving and old Westside favorite! Chef Antonio Mure is back at it with Piccolo.
PASTA
2127 Lincoln Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2127 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Milo SRO
We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!
Stella Barra
Stella Barra
Casa Martin
Come in and enjoy!
Chez Jay
Come in and enjoy!