Piccolo Santa Monica

Milo SRO

We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!

