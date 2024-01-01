Piccolo Mondo - 1870 E Jericho Tpke
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
1870 E Jericho Tpke, Huntington NY 11743
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke
No Reviews
6120 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant