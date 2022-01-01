Piccolo Trattoria
We strive to exceed your expectations. Our menu is prepared with quality ingredients and every dish is made to order. Come in and enjoy!
West Rd
Popular Items
Location
West Rd
Newtown PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Under the Moon - Lambertville
Come in and enjoy!
Linden Square BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
The Fare Porter
Specialty burgers, hand-cut fries, craft shakes, and Haddonfield's first zero-proof cocktail bar.
Sabrina's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!