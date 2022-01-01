Go
Toast

PICK-QUICK Drive In

Made to Order and Ready When You Are!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1132 Auburn Way North • $

Avg 4.2 (801 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Hamburger$2.15
Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Deluxe Cheeseburger$3.29
Kraft American Cheese, Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce
PICK-QUICK Sauce$0.49
Original Cheeseburger$2.15
Kraft American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Ranch Sauce$0.49
Deluxe Hamburger$3.29
Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce
Chili Fries$3.99
Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion
Side Ketchup
Original Hot Dog
Mustard
French Fries$2.39
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1132 Auburn Way North

Auburn WA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BigFoot Java

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting us! See you next time!

Espresso Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

15th St Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli

No reviews yet

Smuggler's Deli is what Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro created to survive the pandemic. We transitioned our higher end wine bar into a scratch made deli to be able to adapt with the ever-changing rules.
Smuggler's Deli was a hit and we are so grateful. Once we were allowed to re-open Vinifera, we decided we couldn't just do away with this well-loved lunch spot, so we kept it open.
Now, we are Smuggler's Deli by day (11-2) AND Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro at night (3-10).
We hope you will give both of them a try!
Gift cards work for both restaurants!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston