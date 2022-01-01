PICK-QUICK Drive In
Made to Order and Ready When You Are!
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2990 4th Avenue South • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2990 4th Avenue South
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
