Pickerington restaurants you'll love

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pickerington

Pickerington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Pickerington restaurants

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
Traditional Wings$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
Boneless Wings$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
GENJIGO image

 

GENJIGO

1217 N. Hill Road, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken + Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
Chicken Bowl$10.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
Kids Chicken Bowl$6.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
More about GENJIGO
Combustion Brewery & Taproom image

 

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 West Church Street STE 101, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Antidote$12.99
MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. TO GO ONLY. Coffee Blonde Ale. Freshly roasted Guatemalan Coffee Beans from Stauf's Coffee Roasters give this light drinking beer plenty of Coffee aroma and flavor. 5.0% ABV
4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Combustion IPA$12.99
MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. TO GO ONLY. American IPA - Notes of tropical fruit, lemon, well balanced and very drinkable. 6.5% ABV
4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Blueprint$10.99
TO GO ONLY. MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. Blueberry Blonde Ale. Like a blueberry muffin! 5.0% ABV
More about Combustion Brewery & Taproom
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pick Your Catch
Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.
Lobster Roll$15.95
Lobster meat with your choice of fries
COMBO 2$33.00
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
Roosters image

 

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
Potato Skins$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
More about Roosters
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga Supreme$10.75
16oz Large Salsa$2.50
Burrito Deluxe$11.00
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
La Fogata Grill image

GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fogata Chimichanga Suprema$10.75
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with shredded chicken, gound beef, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas$14.50
Chicken fajitas (grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).
California Burrito$12.75
Large burrito made with a 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, black beans, and rice. Rolled and topped with cheese dip.
More about La Fogata Grill
Rule 3 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rule 3

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington

Avg 3.9 (426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
Chicken Wings Dozen$17.50
More about Rule 3
Thai Paradise image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Thai Paradise

1268 Hill Road North, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
More about Thai Paradise
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.99
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Cheesy Breadsticks (8)$5.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
Calzone$12.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pickerington

Boneless Wings

Mozzarella Sticks

Burritos

Chimichangas

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Grove City

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston