Pickerington restaurants you'll love

More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings 1/2 lb
|$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
|Traditional Wings
|$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
|Boneless Wings
|$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
More about GENJIGO
GENJIGO
1217 N. Hill Road, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Chicken + Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp and all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten, shellfish
|Chicken Bowl
|$10.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
|Kids Chicken Bowl
|$6.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast with a hint of lemon.
ALLERGENS: soy, wheat/gluten
More about Combustion Brewery & Taproom
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 West Church Street STE 101, Pickerington
|Popular items
|4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Antidote
|$12.99
MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. TO GO ONLY. Coffee Blonde Ale. Freshly roasted Guatemalan Coffee Beans from Stauf's Coffee Roasters give this light drinking beer plenty of Coffee aroma and flavor. 5.0% ABV
|4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Combustion IPA
|$12.99
MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. TO GO ONLY. American IPA - Notes of tropical fruit, lemon, well balanced and very drinkable. 6.5% ABV
|4-Pack! - 16oz Cans Blueprint
|$10.99
TO GO ONLY. MUG CLUB DISCOUNT DOES NOT APPLY. Blueberry Blonde Ale. Like a blueberry muffin! 5.0% ABV
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Pick Your Catch
Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.
|Lobster Roll
|$15.95
Lobster meat with your choice of fries
|COMBO 2
|$33.00
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage
More about Roosters
Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
5 Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Chimichanga Supreme
|$10.75
|16oz Large Salsa
|$2.50
|Burrito Deluxe
|$11.00
More about La Fogata Grill
GRILL
La Fogata Grill
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Fogata Chimichanga Suprema
|$10.75
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) stuffed with shredded chicken, gound beef, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.50
Chicken fajitas (grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).
|California Burrito
|$12.75
Large burrito made with a 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, black beans, and rice. Rolled and topped with cheese dip.
More about Rule 3
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Rule 3
650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$11.00
|Chicken Wings Dozen
|$17.50
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington
Pizzeria New York - Pickerington
833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$5.99
Served with homemade marinara sauce
|Cheesy Breadsticks (8)
|$5.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara
|Calzone
|$12.99
Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara