Pickerington bars & lounges you'll love

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
Boneless Wings 1/2 lb$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
Traditional Wings$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
Boneless Wings$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Pick Your Catch
Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.
COMBO 2$33.00
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage
Lobster Roll$15.95
Lobster meat with your choice of fries
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)
TACO$2.00
House Rice$2.10
Cheese Dip$3.50
