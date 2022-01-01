Pickerington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Pickerington
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings 1/2 lb
|$7.50
1/2 lb of boneless wings, rolled in our secret recipe then deep fried to perfection, served with celery and your choice of blue cheese dressings
|Traditional Wings
|$7.50
Traditional wings deep fried to perfection.
Served with celery and your choice of blue
cheese or ranch dressing. 1/2 lb. Portion
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington
|Popular items
|Pick Your Catch
Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.
|COMBO 2
|$33.00
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage
|Lobster Roll
|$15.95
Lobster meat with your choice of fries