Brisket in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve brisket
More about Bobs Backyard BBQ Pickerington - 80 W Church St
Bobs Backyard BBQ Pickerington - 80 W Church St
80 West Church Street, Pickerington
|Angus Brisket Sandwich
|$11.50
Super slow-smoked beef brisket is roasted for maximum flavor. Choose your sauce!
More about SmokeOut BBQ
SmokeOut BBQ
1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|Brisket Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Brisket on a 8" Auddino's Sub Bun, topped with a housemade jalepeno cheese sauce, mozzerella, green peppers and onions.
|Brisket Pastrami Reuben
|$13.50
House-made Brisket Pastrami on rye, with swiss cheese, kraut, and Russian dressing.
|Brisket Quesabirria Tacos (2) w/ Consome
|$13.50
Smoked Brisket rubbed in the right amount of peppers and seasoning, loaded into 2 white corn tortilla shells with cheese, onion, and cilantro. Optional consome for dipping.