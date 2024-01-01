Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve brisket

Bobs Backyard BBQ Pickerington - 80 W Church St

80 West Church Street, Pickerington

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Angus Brisket Sandwich$11.50
Super slow-smoked beef brisket is roasted for maximum flavor. Choose your sauce!
More about Bobs Backyard BBQ Pickerington - 80 W Church St
SmokeOut BBQ

1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Brisket on a 8" Auddino's Sub Bun, topped with a housemade jalepeno cheese sauce, mozzerella, green peppers and onions.
Brisket Pastrami Reuben$13.50
House-made Brisket Pastrami on rye, with swiss cheese, kraut, and Russian dressing.
Brisket Quesabirria Tacos (2) w/ Consome$13.50
Smoked Brisket rubbed in the right amount of peppers and seasoning, loaded into 2 white corn tortilla shells with cheese, onion, and cilantro. Optional consome for dipping.
More about SmokeOut BBQ

