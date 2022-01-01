Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Pickerington

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Consumer pic

 

GREEK STAR

1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$5.99
With fries [This item requires 3 minutes to prepare.]
More about GREEK STAR
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Chicken Nuggets$6.00
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers

Chimichangas

Flan

Al Pastor Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston