Chicken salad in Pickerington

Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.