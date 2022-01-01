Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pickerington

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters
La Fogata Grill image

GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
Full Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
More about La Fogata Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington

Fish Tacos

Fried Pickles

Cookies

Chipotle Chicken

Enchiladas

Fajitas

Taco Loco

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston