Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Pickerington
/
Pickerington
/
Chili
Pickerington restaurants that serve chili
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
Avg 3.7
(200 reviews)
s/o Chili 3oz
$0.79
Chili - Bowl
$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
More about Roosters
GRILL
La Fogata Grill
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
Avg 4.5
(4703 reviews)
Order Chili Relleno (3)
$7.50
More about La Fogata Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington
Chicken Tenders
Steak Quesadillas
Flautas
Blt Sandwiches
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Taco Salad
Meatball Subs
More near Pickerington to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Grove City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Heath
Avg 1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston