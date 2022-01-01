Fajitas in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve fajitas
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|Combo Fajitas
|$18.50
|1/2 Fajita Nachos
|$9.00
|Steak Fajitas
|$16.75
La Fogata Grill
La Fogata Grill
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|Lunch Fajitas
|$11.50
Chicken/Steak fajitas (grilled chicken/steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes) served with tortillas, rice, beans, and guac salad (lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo).
|Grande Fajitas
|$22.50
|Fajita Steak Salad
|$13.50