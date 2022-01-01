Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve fried rice

Side Fried Rice image

 

GENJIGO

1217 N. Hill Road, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$2.00
8 oz. of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg
More about GENJIGO
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Paella (Seafood Fried Rice)$9.00
Seafood Fried Rice
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

