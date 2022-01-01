Garden salad in Pickerington
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington
|Garden Salad
|$8.25
Fresh crisp salad mix, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes,
onions, green peppers and banana peppers
|$9.50
Blend of Iceberg and Romain topped with pepperoni, cherry tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives, provolone and mozzarela cheese
|Deluxe Garden Salad
|$9.99
Blend of Iceberg and Romain topped with pepperoni, cherry tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives, ham provolone and mozzarela cheese