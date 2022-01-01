Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve garden salad

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$8.25
Fresh crisp salad mix, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes,
onions, green peppers and banana peppers
Garden Salad$9.50
Blend of Iceberg and Romain topped with pepperoni, cherry tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives, provolone and mozzarela cheese
Deluxe Garden Salad$9.99
Blend of Iceberg and Romain topped with pepperoni, cherry tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, black olives, ham provolone and mozzarela cheese
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad - Full$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Garden Salad - Half$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters

