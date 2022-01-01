Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our sub buns topped with garlic butter and baked in our oven to golden brown
Garlic Bread$4.50
Our sub buns topped with our own
special garlic spread, toasted in
our oven to a golden brown and
served with a side of marinara
sauce
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread (4)$4.99
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
Side Garlic Bread$0.79
More about Roosters
Restaurant banner

 

Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with cheese$4.99
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

