Italian subs in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve italian subs

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic
butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,
banana peppers, and Italian dressing
smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Rule 3 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rule 3

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington

Avg 3.9 (426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$11.50
More about Rule 3
Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
12in Italian Sub$11.99
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onions, Tomato, Bannana Peppers, Italian Dressing
6in Italian Sub$8.99
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onions, Tomato, Bannana Peppers, Italian Dressing
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington

