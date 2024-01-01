Philly cheesesteaks in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
SmokeOut BBQ
1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|Brisket Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Brisket on a 8" Auddino's Sub Bun, topped with a housemade jalepeno cheese sauce, mozzerella, green peppers and onions.
The Corner: A Bar and Grill - 1751 Hill Road North
1751 Hill Road North, Pickerington
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$13.00
Layers of thinly sliced beef covered with provolone cheese, grilled onions & grilled green peppers
