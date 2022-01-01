Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Pickerington

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Quesadilla$4.50
Zapata's Quesadilla$12.00
Appetizer Quesadilla$7.00
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
L Quesadilla Mexicana$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, and shredded chicken. Served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce, guac, sour cream, and tomato).
Appetizer Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with, grilled chicken, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Appetizer Beef Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about La Fogata Grill
Rule 3 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rule 3

650 Windmiller Drive, Pickerington

Avg 3.9 (426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Vegan Quesadilla$14.00
More about Rule 3

Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington

Italian Subs

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Flautas

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Jalapeno Poppers

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston