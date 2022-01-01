Quesadillas in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|KIDS Quesadilla
|$4.50
|Zapata's Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Appetizer Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about La Fogata Grill
GRILL
La Fogata Grill
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|L Quesadilla Mexicana
|$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, beans, and your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, and shredded chicken. Served with rice and a guac salad (lettuce, guac, sour cream, and tomato).
|Appetizer Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.75
Flour tortilla stuffed with, grilled chicken, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Appetizer Beef Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, grilled, then served with a side of lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.