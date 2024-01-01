Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Pickerington

Go
Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Consumer pic

 

GREEK STAR

1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIBEYE STEAK GYRO$10.99
More about GREEK STAR
Item pic

GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ribeye Steak$20.75
10 oz ribeye steak served with rice or beans along with guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato) and sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and onions.
More about La Fogata Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Pickerington

Taco Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Ravioli

Meatball Subs

Shrimp Quesadillas

Italian Subs

Tossed Salad

Barbacoas

Map

More near Pickerington to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston