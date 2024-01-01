Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ribeye steak in
Pickerington
/
Pickerington
/
Ribeye Steak
Pickerington restaurants that serve ribeye steak
GREEK STAR
1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington
No reviews yet
RIBEYE STEAK GYRO
$10.99
More about GREEK STAR
GRILL
La Fogata Grill
1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
Avg 4.5
(4703 reviews)
Ribeye Steak
$20.75
10 oz ribeye steak served with rice or beans along with guac salad (lettuce, guac, and tomato) and sauteed zucchini, yellow squash, and onions.
More about La Fogata Grill
